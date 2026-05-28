28 May 2026
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Chelsea demand £120m as Enzo Fernandez reportedly considers summer exit

World football
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28 May 2026 15:28
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Chelsea demand £120m as Enzo Fernandez reportedly considers summer exit

Enzo Fernandez remains part of Chelsea’s plans for next season, but the Premier League club are reportedly prepared to consider offers if the Argentina international pushes for a move away from Stamford Bridge, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the latest reports, Chelsea have placed a £120 million valuation on the midfielder and will only negotiate on terms that meet their financial expectations.

Fernandez is said to be open to leaving the London club, with Real Madrid viewed as his preferred destination should the Spanish giants make an official approach.

Despite the recent appointment of Enzo Maresca as Chelsea head coach, speculation surrounding Fernandez’s future has continued to grow ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reports also suggest that Manchester City have not shown any serious interest in the midfielder so far, despite previous rumours linking Pep Guardiola’s side with the World Cup winner.

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 in what was then a British-record transfer worth around £106.8 million. Since arriving in England, the Argentine has become one of the club’s key midfield figures despite Chelsea’s inconsistent performances in recent seasons.

The 2022 World Cup winner remains highly regarded across Europe due to his passing ability, tactical intelligence and versatility in midfield, making him one of the most valuable players potentially available on the market this summer.

Idman.Biz
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