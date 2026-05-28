28 May 2026
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Senegal FA denies reports of head coach dispute ahead of World Cup trip

World football
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28 May 2026 12:53
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Senegal FA denies reports of head coach dispute ahead of World Cup trip

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has strongly denied reports suggesting national team head coach Pape Thiaw threatened to boycott the upcoming World Cup trip because of an unresolved contract situation, İdman.Biz reports.

Recent media reports claimed the 45-year-old coach had been working without an official contract since February and was considering refusing to travel with the squad to the United States.

However, the FSF released an official statement dismissing the rumours as false and insisting there was no conflict between the federation and the coaching staff.

“The Football Federation categorically denies the baseless rumours that the head coach refused to travel because of issues related to the revision of his contract,” the statement read.

According to the federation, the team’s departure to the United States was delayed solely due to logistical and administrative matters, including the late approval of a licence for a special flight and visa processing for several members of the delegation.

“The minor logistical delays have not affected the unity or determination of the players, coaching staff or the federation,” the FSF added.

Pape Thiaw has been leading Senegal during an important transition period as the African side prepare for another major international tournament. Senegal remain one of Africa’s strongest football nations after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 and consistently competing at World Cup level in recent years.

The Senegal squad includes several internationally recognised stars playing across Europe’s top leagues, with expectations remaining high ahead of the tournament.

Idman.Biz
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