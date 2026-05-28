28 May 2026
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Florentino Perez explains decision to call early Real Madrid presidential election

World football
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28 May 2026 10:13
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Florentino Perez explains decision to call early Real Madrid presidential election

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has explained why he decided to call an early presidential election despite his current mandate running until 2029, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking about the decision, Perez said he could have remained in office for another three years but felt it was necessary to address growing tensions surrounding the club.

“I will explain why I announced the election early. If I wanted, I could have stayed in my position for another three years,” Perez said.

According to the long-serving Real Madrid president, the move came after what he described as an organised campaign aimed at destabilising the club and attacking him personally.

“This is a democratic and transparent club. It is not true when some people say that I am preventing elections from taking place. These are always the same people who want to take control of the club, and they are trying again now,” he stated.

Perez also claimed that the individuals behind the alleged campaign became clearer after a new presidential candidate emerged. He linked them to the Ramon Calderon era, a period often criticised by sections of the Real Madrid fanbase.

“These are the same people from what was the worst period in the club’s history. They are not here to save Real Madrid, they are here to benefit from the club,” Perez added.

The Real Madrid president also criticised the rival candidate’s financial background, questioning how someone seeking a business loan with a reported 54 per cent interest rate could be trusted to run one of the world’s biggest football institutions.

Perez went on to highlight the club’s recent achievements, pointing to Real Madrid’s dominance in European football over the past decade.

“We have won six Champions League titles in 10 years. If we are elected again, we will continue winning in the same way,” he said.

Perez has served multiple terms as Real Madrid president and remains one of the most influential figures in world football. Under his leadership, the Spanish giants have enjoyed major sporting and commercial success, including multiple UEFA Champions League triumphs and the redevelopment of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

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