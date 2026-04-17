Nurlana Mammadzade: “Each success brings more children into rhythmic gymnastics”

World Cup stages in rhythmic gymnastics play a crucial role in the international calendar, as they mark the beginning of the qualification pathway for the 2028 Olympic Games.

This was stated by Nurlana Mammadzade, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, in a comment to Idman.Biz.

She noted that around 100 gymnasts from 42 countries are taking part in the World Cup stage in Baku, which began today, while the total number of participants, including delegations, is close to 300.

Spectators will be able to watch both individual and group routines, with the competition lasting three days. The first two days are dedicated to qualification rounds, while the finals will take place on the third day.

According to Mammadzade, major international competitions held in Azerbaijan have significantly contributed to the development and popularity of rhythmic gymnastics in the country. She highlighted that since the federation’s restructuring in 2002, when the country’s Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva became its president, Azerbaijan has regularly hosted major events in the sport.

The National Gymnastics Arena has been in operation since 2014, and since 2016 the country has hosted World Cup stages in three Olympic disciplines: rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, as well as trampoline. This year began with trampoline events, followed by artistic gymnastics in March, while April has traditionally become the month of rhythmic gymnastics.

“Thanks to the federation’s strategy and the state’s attention to sport, rhythmic gymnastics continues to grow in popularity. After each success, more and more children enrol in gymnastics schools,” Mammadzade said.

She also revealed that the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics will be held in Baku from April 30 to May 3. The tournament was first staged in the Azerbaijani capital in 2024 and features a different format compared to the World Cup, with athletes competing in head-to-head knockout rounds, where each gymnast or group faces a direct opponent in qualification and advances based on scores.