Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal ahead of World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his return to Portugal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

The 41-year-old forward shared the update on social media, writing: “Happy to return home to my family.”

Ronaldo arrives in Portugal after helping Al-Nassr win the Saudi Pro League title last season. It marked the first trophy of his career with the Saudi Arabian club since joining the team in 2023.

The veteran striker has also been included in Portugal’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Roberto Martinez’s side will face Colombia, Uzbekistan and DR Congo in the group stage of the tournament.

Despite his age, Ronaldo remains a key figure for both club and country. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star continues to play an important leadership role for Portugal as the team targets another major international title.

Portugal will head into the World Cup as one of Europe’s most experienced squads, with Ronaldo expected to make what could be the final World Cup appearance of his legendary career.