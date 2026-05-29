Messi included in Argentina’s World Cup 2026 squad

38-year-old Lionel Messi has been included in Argentina’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the squad was officially announced by the Argentine Football Association ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has selected a strong and experienced group as Argentina aim to defend the world title they won in Qatar in 2022.

Goalkeepers:

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille).

Defenders:

Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Facundo Medina (Lens).

Midfielders:

Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolas Gonzalez (Juventus), Nico Paz (Como), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg).

Forwards:

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid).

Argentina will begin their World Cup campaign in Group A, where they are set to face Austria, Algeria and Jordan.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Messi is expected to become one of the oldest outfield players at the tournament as he looks to lead Argentina in what could be the final World Cup appearance of his legendary career.