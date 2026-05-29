29 May 2026
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Peter Schmeichel pays tribute after son Kasper retires

World football
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29 May 2026 12:05
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Peter Schmeichel pays tribute after son Kasper retires

Former Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has paid an emotional tribute to his son Kasper following the announcement of his retirement from football.

As reported by İdman.Biz, 39-year-old Kasper Schmeichel decided to end his playing career because of a shoulder injury.

“Nothing lasts forever, and unfortunately it is time for Kasper to leave football. He has an injury, which means it was not his choice, but sometimes that is football. I am proud of everything he achieved and, more importantly, the person he became,” Peter Schmeichel said in a video posted on social media.

Kasper enjoyed a distinguished career spanning more than two decades and played for clubs including Darlington, Bury, Falkirk, Manchester City, Cardiff City, Coventry City, Leeds United, Leicester City, Nice, Anderlecht and Notts County.

His final club was Celtic, where he won two Scottish Premiership titles and the Scottish Cup. Schmeichel is best remembered for being a key figure in Leicester City’s historic Premier League triumph in the 2015/16 season under Claudio Ranieri.

At international level, the Danish goalkeeper also enjoyed major success, helping Denmark reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020, where the team eventually finished as bronze medallists.

Widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation, Schmeichel leaves the game with a legacy built on consistency, leadership and remarkable longevity.

Idman.Biz
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