Barcelona agree personal terms with Julian Alvarez

"Barcelona" have reportedly reached an agreement with Argentine forward Julian Alvarez over personal terms ahead of a potential summer transfer.

As reported by İdman.Biz, transfer insider Cesar Luis Merlo claims the Catalan club are now preparing an official offer for "Atletico Madrid", with no players expected to be included in the deal.

According to the report, the Madrid side are willing to consider a transfer only if an offer in the region of €150 million arrives.

Alvarez enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for "Atletico".

The 26-year-old joined the Spanish club after a successful spell at "Manchester City", where he won multiple major trophies, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. His potential move to "Barcelona" could become one of the biggest transfers of the summer window.