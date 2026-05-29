29 May 2026
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Arteta named Premier League manager of the season by BBC

World football
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29 May 2026 09:12
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Arteta named Premier League manager of the season by BBC

Mikel Arteta has been named the BBC’s Premier League Manager of the Season for the 2025/26 campaign after leading "Arsenal" to a historic league title.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the north London club secured their first English top-flight crown since the legendary 2003/04 season, when Arsene Wenger’s side completed the campaign unbeaten.

Arteta beat strong competition in the voting, finishing ahead of "Bournemouth" manager Andoni Iraola, "Brentford" boss Keith Andrews and "Sunderland" head coach Regis Le Bris.

The Spaniard has transformed "Arsenal" into one of the dominant sides in English football over recent seasons, with the club combining an attacking style of play with one of the strongest defensive records in the league.

The title victory also marked a major milestone in Arteta’s managerial career, having taken charge of the Gunners in 2019 during a difficult transitional period. Since then, he has rebuilt the squad around a young core and restored the club to the top of English football.

Idman.Biz
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