Farid Gayibov highlights Baku’s growing role as global sporting hub

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has praised the country’s sporting achievements and international events held throughout May, describing the month as one of progress for both elite and grassroots sport, İdman.Biz reports.

In his latest blog post, Gayibov noted that Baku, which holds the title of World Sports Capital 2026, hosted a series of major competitions and initiatives during the month.

Among the highlights was the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup at the National Gymnastics Arena, where athletes from 32 countries competed. Azerbaijan also staged the first full 42-kilometre edition of the Baku Marathon under the slogan “Conquer the Wind”.

The minister also pointed to the successful organisation of the international Baku-Khankendi cycling race. The five-stage UCI 2.1 event featured 24 teams from 20 countries covering approximately 850 kilometres across Azerbaijan before finishing in Khankendi.

Other key events included the “King & Queen of the Court” beach volleyball tournament, held in Baku for the first time, the “Baku Open 2026” international chess festival and the Azerbaijan Basketball League finals.

Gayibov also announced the launch of a new nationwide talent identification programme called “We Are Looking for Champions – Join Us”, aimed at discovering young athletes in the regions and involving them in professional training systems.

In addition, new boxing and judo halls were officially opened at the “South” Sports Club in Mehdiabad as part of efforts to increase youth participation in sport around the capital.