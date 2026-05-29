29 May 2026
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Azerbaijan continue training camp ahead of June friendlies - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
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29 May 2026 17:15
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Azerbaijan continue training camp ahead of June friendlies - PHOTO/VIDEO

The Azerbaijan national football team are currently holding a training camp in Baku as part of preparations for upcoming international friendlies.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the camp in the Azerbaijani capital began on 28 May and will continue until 30 May. After that, the squad will travel to Bad Waltersdorf, Austria, where preparations will continue from 1 to 10 June.

During the Austrian stage of the camp, Azerbaijan will play two friendly matches. The national team is scheduled to face Malta on 5 June and San Marino on 9 June.

Both games will take place at the stadium of Haladas Football Club in the Hungarian city of Szombathely. Kick-off for each match is planned for 22:00 Baku time.

The training programme is aimed at helping the coaching staff evaluate players and improve team chemistry ahead of future competitive fixtures. The Azerbaijan Football Federation has already shared photos and videos from the opening sessions in Baku.

Friendlies against Malta and San Marino are expected to provide valuable match practice as Azerbaijan continue building towards the next stage of their international campaign.

Idman.Biz
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