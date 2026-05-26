26 May 2026
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Qarabag lead Azerbaijan Premier League attendance rankings for 2025/26 season

Azerbaijan football
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26 May 2026 13:14
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Qarabag lead Azerbaijan Premier League attendance rankings for 2025/26 season

Qarabag FK finished the 2025/26 Azerbaijan Premier League season as the country’s best-supported club in terms of home attendances.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Professional Football League, a total of 285,778 spectators attended matches throughout the season. Including the annulled fixture between Imishli FK and Sumgayit FK, the league recorded an average attendance of 1,443 fans across 198 matches.

The most attended game of the season was the round 28 clash between Qarabag and Sabah FC at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium on 18 April, with 17,338 supporters in the stands. Another meeting between the same two sides in round 22 ranked second, drawing 10,361 spectators on 1 March.

Qarabag, who have dominated Azerbaijani football in recent years both domestically and in European competitions, also topped the overall home attendance table. Their matches attracted a combined crowd of 51,167 fans, with an average of 3,010 per game.

Neftchi PFK finished second in the attendance rankings with 44,693 spectators and an average crowd of 2,793. Sumgayit completed the top three with 39,560 fans attending home fixtures, averaging 2,473 per match.

The top five was rounded out by Turan Tovuz with 34,550 spectators and Karvan FK with 27,380.

The lowest attendance figure belonged to Araz-Nakhchivan PFK, whose home games attracted just 3,720 spectators over the course of the campaign.

Idman.Biz
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