Aykhan Abbasov to focus solely on Azerbaijan national team

Azerbaijan national team head coach Aykhan Abbasov has said he will now focus exclusively on his role with the national side, despite receiving offers from clubs.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Abbasov made the statement in an interview with futbolinfo.az after the end of his two-year spell with Shamakhi. The coach admitted that leaving club football behind was not an easy decision, given his long experience in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

"No, I will work only with the national team. There are offers, but for someone who has worked in the Premier League for many years, making such a decision is not easy. Nevertheless, working with the national team is a great honour. We want to direct all our attention to the team. Difficult matches lie ahead, which is why we have turned down other offers," Abbasov said.

The 43-year-old also reflected on Shamakhi’s 1-3 defeat to Gabala in the final round of the season, explaining that several first-team players had already been allowed to leave the camp early after a demanding campaign. According to Abbasov, the match gave younger and less-used players a chance to gain experience, with goalkeeper Salim Hashimov making his Premier League debut.

Looking back on his time at Shamakhi, Abbasov said the main objective had been to help the club establish itself in the top division and improve year by year. He noted that the team avoided relegation concerns in both seasons despite operating with a limited budget and a relatively young squad.

He also pointed to the progress of several players, including Rufat Abbasov, Oruc Mammadov and Abdulla Rzayev, while noting that Shamakhi’s foreign players had attracted interest from more ambitious clubs. Last season, Brahim Konate and Leroy Mikels moved to Zira, and Abbasov said other legionnaires have also received offers this year.

Shamakhi also had a chance to go further in the Azerbaijan Cup, but were eliminated by Qarabag despite winning the home leg. Abbasov suggested that a different opponent might have given his side a better opportunity to progress.

The coach now turns his attention fully to the Azerbaijan national team, with his next challenge being to prepare the squad for a demanding international schedule.