New details emerge over planned Sea Breeze Arena project in Azerbaijan

Fresh details have emerged regarding the construction of a new football stadium in Azerbaijan, İdman.Biz reports, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the information obtained, the arena planned for the Mardakan settlement near Baku could become the home stadium of Shafa and may be named Sea Breeze Arena. However, there has been no official confirmation of the project details so far.

The Sea Breeze project was founded by well-known businessman Emin Agalarov. The large-scale resort complex, located in the Nardaran area of Baku, covers more than 500 hectares and includes residential zones, restaurants, public spaces, beaches, swimming pools and extensive green areas.

According to reports, the president of the company expected to jointly oversee the stadium project alongside Sea Breeze is Serdar Salmanzade, a figure well known within Azerbaijani football circles. Over the years, he played for Shafa’s youth teams and senior side, while also serving in leadership roles at both Shafa and Ramana.

The new stadium is expected to have a capacity of around 10,000 spectators, potentially becoming one of the notable modern football venues in the country.

The project is viewed as part of broader efforts to continue developing football infrastructure in Azerbaijan, where several clubs and private investors have recently shown increasing interest in modern stadium facilities.