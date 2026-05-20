20 May 2026
EN

New details emerge over planned Sea Breeze Arena project in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan football
News
20 May 2026 18:55
19
New details emerge over planned Sea Breeze Arena project in Azerbaijan

Fresh details have emerged regarding the construction of a new football stadium in Azerbaijan, İdman.Biz reports, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the information obtained, the arena planned for the Mardakan settlement near Baku could become the home stadium of Shafa and may be named Sea Breeze Arena. However, there has been no official confirmation of the project details so far.

The Sea Breeze project was founded by well-known businessman Emin Agalarov. The large-scale resort complex, located in the Nardaran area of Baku, covers more than 500 hectares and includes residential zones, restaurants, public spaces, beaches, swimming pools and extensive green areas.

According to reports, the president of the company expected to jointly oversee the stadium project alongside Sea Breeze is Serdar Salmanzade, a figure well known within Azerbaijani football circles. Over the years, he played for Shafa’s youth teams and senior side, while also serving in leadership roles at both Shafa and Ramana.

The new stadium is expected to have a capacity of around 10,000 spectators, potentially becoming one of the notable modern football venues in the country.

The project is viewed as part of broader efforts to continue developing football infrastructure in Azerbaijan, where several clubs and private investors have recently shown increasing interest in modern stadium facilities.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Qarabag expect Mateusz Kochalski to stay despite transfer speculation
16:25
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag expect Mateusz Kochalski to stay despite transfer speculation

The Polish goalkeeper has reportedly received no official offers and could even extend his contract with the Azerbaijani champions

Neftchi discover potential UEFA Conference League qualifying opponents
10:27
Azerbaijan football

Neftchi discover potential UEFA Conference League qualifying opponents

The first qualifying round matches are due to take place on 9 and 16 July
Omonia coach says Jali Mouaddib is ready for Qarabag challenge
19 May 17:59
Azerbaijan football

Omonia coach says Jali Mouaddib is ready for Qarabag challenge

Marinos Satsias backs French winger to make immediate impact after move to Azerbaijan champions
Qarabag learn potential Europa League qualifying opponents
19 May 14:18
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag learn potential Europa League qualifying opponents

Azerbaijan’s leading club will enter the draw as a seeded side in the first qualifying round
FIFA lifts transfer ban imposed on Qarabag
15 May 15:29
Azerbaijan football

FIFA lifts transfer ban imposed on Qarabag

The Azerbaijani club is now free to sign players during the summer transfer window
Sabah close to signing Lille winger Younes Lachaab
15 May 11:32
Azerbaijan football

Sabah close to signing Lille winger Younes Lachaab

French youngster could become the latest player to move from Lille to the Azerbaijani champions

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup
19 May 16:33
World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup - PHOTO

Veteran forward could become one of the few players in history to appear at six World Cups
Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos
18 May 12:57
World football

Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos

Veteran manager injured as angry supporters storm the pitch following Ligue 1 relegation at La Beaujoire

Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell
18 May 12:15
World football

Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell

French forward admits leaving Madrid was a mistake as supporters deliver touching goodbye tribute

FIG allows Russian gymnasts to compete under national flag and anthem again
18 May 14:55
Gymnastics

FIG allows Russian gymnasts to compete under national flag and anthem again

Decision covers five gymnastics disciplines following executive meeting in Egypt