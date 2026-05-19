20 May 2026
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Omonia coach says Jali Mouaddib is ready for Qarabag challenge

Azerbaijan football
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19 May 2026 17:59
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Omonia coach says Jali Mouaddib is ready for Qarabag challenge

Omonia Aradippou head coach Marinos Satsias believes Jali Mouaddib has the quality to establish himself at Qarabag FK following the winger’s recent transfer to the Azerbaijani champions, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to Futbolinfo.az, Satsias described the French attacker as a player capable of handling the demands of first-team football at one of the region’s most successful clubs.

“Jali Mouaddib has all the qualities needed to play for Qarabag’s first team. He is a very talented footballer”, Satsias said.

The Cypriot coach also praised the winger’s mentality and work ethic during their time together.

“Mouaddib is a top player. Even when he was not fully fit, I trusted him because he was constantly improving and always giving everything for the team.”

Satsias believes the move offers the 24-year-old an important opportunity to continue his development while competing for trophies and European football.

“Qarabag are a club that challenge for the title every season. This is a very good opportunity for Mouaddib to play in Europe and compete for silverware,” he added.

Qarabag confirmed the signing of Mouaddib on a three-year contract earlier this week as the club continue preparations for another UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign.

Under long-serving manager Gurban Gurbanov, Qarabag have established themselves as Azerbaijan’s dominant club and regular participants in European competition.

Idman.Biz
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