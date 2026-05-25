Azerbaijan Professional Football League joins World Leagues Association - VIDEO

The Azerbaijan Professional Football League (PFL) has officially become a member of the World Leagues Association, marking a significant step in the international development of Azerbaijani football.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the decision was formally confirmed following an online meeting between PFL president Elkhan Samedov and World Leagues Association general secretary Jerome Perlemuter.

Perlemuter welcomed Azerbaijan’s inclusion in the international football structure and praised the league’s recent progress in the professional game.

“We are pleased to welcome the Azerbaijan Professional Football League to the World Leagues Association. The PFL has shown strong commitment to the development of professional football through governance, league organisation and long-term planning. We look forward to supporting the league through international cooperation and exchange of experience,” Perlemuter said.

PFL president Elkhan Samedov described the membership as an important milestone for Azerbaijani football.

“Joining the World Leagues Association is a major step for professional football in Azerbaijan. In recent years, we have focused on strengthening the professional structure of clubs and competitions, improving league organisation and increasing the attractiveness of the game. Membership will allow us to cooperate with leading leagues around the world and take part in discussions about the future of professional football,” Samedov stated.

The World Leagues Association includes around 50 professional leagues and more than 1,100 clubs worldwide, including the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

According to the organisation’s official website, Azerbaijan’s PFL has modernised national football in recent years through reforms involving club licensing, infrastructure, broadcasting, commercial development and fan engagement.

It was also confirmed that the next General Assembly and elections of the World Leagues Association will take place in Prague this November, with Elkhan Samedov already invited to attend the event.