Qarabag defender Mustafazada among Champions League’s fastest players - PHOTO/VIDEO

Qarabag and Azerbaijan defender Bahlul Mustafazada has been named among the fastest players in the UEFA Champions League during the 2025/26 season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijani centre-back finished seventh in UEFA’s ranking based on the highest speeds recorded during matches in the tournament.

Mustafazada reached a top speed of 36.51 km/h, placing him ahead of Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli (36.4 km/h), Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon (36.4 km/h) and Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong (36.3 km/h).

The ranking was topped jointly by Bayer striker Patrik Schick, Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernandez and Pafos forward Jaja Dimata, with all three clocking a maximum speed of 39.6 km/h.

Notably, Mustafazada was the only player representing an Azerbaijani club to make the top 10. He was also the fastest central defender among players from clubs outside Europe’s top five leagues.

Qarabag enjoyed an impressive European campaign during the 2025/26 season, playing 16 matches in the Champions League and advancing to the play-in stage of the knockout rounds. Mustafazada featured in nine matches and scored one goal.

The 28-year-old has become one of the key figures for both club and country in recent years, with his pace and defensive consistency drawing increasing attention on the European stage.