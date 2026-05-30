Ronaldinho Shows Support for PSG Ahead of Champions League Final - PHOTO

Former Brazil international Ronaldinho has expressed his support for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, Idman.Biz reports.

The football icon shared a post on his social media account backing the French club before their showdown with Arsenal.

“Go, Paris,” Ronaldinho wrote on his Instagram Story, accompanying the message with an archival photograph of himself wearing a PSG shirt.

Ronaldinho represented PSG between 2001 and 2003, making his breakthrough in European football during his time in the French capital before moving to Barcelona.