30 May 2026
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Gordon set for Barcelona move in one of club’s biggest-ever transfers

Football
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30 May 2026 09:53
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Gordon set for Barcelona move in one of club’s biggest-ever transfers

Barcelona are reportedly close to completing the signing of Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon in a deal worth up to €80 million, making it one of the most expensive transfers in the Catalan club’s history.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the England international would become Barcelona’s seventh-most expensive signing ever and the club’s biggest transfer since Antoine Griezmann joined from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Only Ousmane Dembele (€148m), Philippe Coutinho (€135m), Griezmann (€120m), Neymar (€88m), Frenkie de Jong (€86m) and Luis Suarez (€81.7m) were signed for higher fees by the Spanish giants.

Gordon enjoyed an impressive campaign with Newcastle, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. His performances helped Eddie Howe’s side remain competitive domestically and in Europe, while also strengthening his status as one of the Premier League’s standout attacking players.

According to Transfermarkt, Gordon’s current market value is estimated at €60m, meaning Barcelona would be paying well above that figure to secure the 25-year-old winger.

The potential move would also continue Barcelona’s recent focus on adding pace and directness to their attack as the club looks to rebuild under ongoing financial restrictions and renewed expectations ahead of next season.

Idman.Biz
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