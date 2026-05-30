Champions League final 2026: Everything you need to know about PSG vs Arsenal in Budapest

Today, 30 May, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will meet in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

As reported by İdman.Biz, kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 Baku time. For Hungary, this will be the first time hosting the final of Europe’s premier club competition, while for the Champions League itself it will be the 34th final since the tournament was rebranded from the European Cup.

This year’s final is not only a blockbuster fixture on paper but also a clash filled with historical contrasts. PSG arrive as defending champions after winning the Champions League for the first time last season with a stunning 5-0 victory over Inter Milan. Arsenal, meanwhile, are back in the final for the first time since their defeat to Barcelona in 2006 and will attempt to lift the trophy at the second attempt.

It will be PSG’s third Champions League final overall. Alongside last season’s triumph over Inter, the French side also reached the 2019/20 final, where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

PSG and Arsenal have not faced each other this season, but they met three times during the previous campaign. Arsenal won 2-0 at home in the league phase before PSG responded with victories in both legs of the semi-final, winning 1-0 in London and 2-1 in Paris. Overall, the clubs have played seven official European matches against each other, with two wins apiece and three draws. The aggregate score is also level at 6-6.

Their European head-to-head history:

1993/94 Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final:

PSG 1-1 Arsenal

Arsenal 1-0 PSG

2016/17 Champions League group stage:

PSG 1-1 Arsenal

Arsenal 2-2 PSG

2024/25 Champions League:

Arsenal 2-0 PSG

Arsenal 0-1 PSG

PSG 2-1 Arsenal

The two clubs have taken very different routes to the final this season. Arsenal won all eight matches in the league phase, finishing top of the table with 23 goals scored and only four conceded. In the knockout rounds, Mikel Arteta’s side eliminated Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 on aggregate, Sporting CP 1-0 and Atletico Madrid 2-1. The Gunners remain the only unbeaten team in this season’s Champions League, recording 11 wins and three draws in 14 matches.

PSG’s path was far more demanding. Luis Enrique’s side finished 11th in the league phase before surviving a play-off tie against Monaco 5-4 on aggregate. The Parisians then demolished Chelsea 8-2, comfortably knocked out Liverpool 4-0 and edged past Bayern Munich 6-5 in a dramatic semi-final. PSG have already scored 44 goals in the competition and are now just one goal away from Barcelona’s all-time Champions League season record set in 1999/2000.

Team news has only added to the intrigue. PSG had concerns over Achraf Hakimi, but Luis Enrique confirmed both Hakimi and Nuno Mendes are available. Ousmane Dembele, who was substituted in the first half of PSG’s last Ligue 1 match, has also declared himself fully fit.

Arsenal are expected to have Noni Madueke available after recovery, while Jurrien Timber is also fit for selection. However, Ben White will miss the final due to a serious knee injury.

Both managers arrive with different, yet equally powerful motivations. Luis Enrique said PSG showed their true strength during the knockout stages and stressed that teams must enjoy such moments because nobody knows when they will return to a Champions League final. Arteta, meanwhile, stated that Arsenal earned the right to play in the final but must now earn the right to win the trophy on the pitch.

From a tactical perspective, the final looks like a battle between the competition’s best defensive structure and its most explosive attack. Arsenal are capable of slowing the game down through discipline, set-pieces and midfield control, with Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice likely to play key roles.

PSG offer a completely different threat through pace, width, attacking mobility and relentless intensity. Players such as Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola are capable of changing the rhythm of a game within seconds. According to Opta, PSG enter the final with a 56 per cent chance of victory compared to Arsenal’s 44 per cent.

Another major storyline is PSG’s opportunity to defend the Champions League title. In the modern Champions League era, only Real Madrid have successfully retained the trophy, winning it three years in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Across the full history of the European Cup and Champions League, consecutive winners have included Real Madrid (1956-1960), Benfica (1961-1962), Inter Milan (1964-1965), Ajax (1971-1973), Bayern Munich (1974-1976), Liverpool (1977-1978), Nottingham Forest (1979-1980), AC Milan (1989-1990) and again Real Madrid (2016-2018).

There will also be a special atmosphere away from the football itself. American rock band The Killers are set to perform before kick-off, while the Champions League anthem will be played by Hungarian pianist Adam Gyorgy. The Puskas Arena previously hosted the 2023 Europa League final and the 2020 UEFA Super Cup, but this will be its first Champions League final.

For PSG, this is a match to confirm their status as Europe’s new football dynasty. For Arsenal, it is an opportunity to erase one of the most painful chapters in the club’s history and transform Arteta’s project into a team that not only competes, but wins the biggest prize in European football.

That is why the final in Budapest feels like far more than just a match for a trophy. One team wants to confirm its dominance, while the other hopes to reach the summit of European football for the very first time.