17 April 2026
EN

Baku hosts Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup stage with 42 nations competing - VIDEO

Gymnastics
News
17 April 2026 13:46
43
Baku hosts Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup stage with 42 nations competing - VIDEO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup stage has officially got underway in Baku, bringing together athletes from 42 countries at the National Gymnastics Arena, as reported by Idman.Biz.

Gymnasts will compete in qualification rounds across all apparatus - hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon - showcasing a full programme of individual routines at one of the key stops on the international calendar. Representing Azerbaijan, Kamilla Seidzade and Govhar Ibrahimova are set to perform in front of the home crowd.

In addition to individual events, fans will also witness group competitions, including routines with balls, which traditionally highlight synchronisation and team coordination. The Baku stage has become a regular fixture in the World Cup series and serves as an important test ahead of major championships later in the season.

With a strong international field and home representation, the event is expected to draw significant attention over the coming days, as gymnasts compete for medals and ranking points. The competition will run until April 19.

Leyla Eminova
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Nurlana Mammadzade: “Each success brings more children into rhythmic gymnastics”
15:09
Gymnastics

Nurlana Mammadzade: “Each success brings more children into rhythmic gymnastics”

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation highlights growing popularity of the sport and importance of World Cup stages
Baku to host rhythmic gymnastics World Cup stage with over 40 nations competing
13 April 17:14
Gymnastics

Baku to host rhythmic gymnastics World Cup stage with over 40 nations competing

National Gymnastics Arena set for three days of elite competition across individual and all-around events
Azerbaijan gymnasts claim bronze at international aerobics tournament in Bratislava
13 April 09:59
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan gymnasts claim bronze at international aerobics tournament in Bratislava

Trio delivers strong routine to secure podium finish in Slovakia
Mahsudov siblings lead Azerbaijan into European Championship finals
11 April 17:55
Gymnastics

Mahsudov siblings lead Azerbaijan into European Championship finals

Strong showing in Portimao brings three European Games 2027 places for Azerbaijan
Historic day for Azerbaijan at European Championships - İDMAN.BİZ from Portugal
10 April 17:35
Gymnastics

Historic day for Azerbaijan at European Championships - İDMAN.BİZ from Portugal - VIDEO

Azerbaijani trampolinists set multiple national milestones
Pink arena, training with gymnasts and European Championships kick off – report from Portugal
8 April 16:31
Gymnastics

Pink arena, training with gymnasts and European Championships kick off – report from Portugal - VIDEO

Inside Azerbaijan’s preparations in Portimao as team adapts, bonds and targets medals

Most read

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico
15 April 12:27
World football

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico - VIDEO

Handball incident overlooked as disallowed goal raises fresh refereeing debate
Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti
15 April 10:33
World football

Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti

Lula says forward should only be recalled if fully fit ahead of 2026 World Cup
Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit
16 April 09:59
Football

Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit

Klopp, Zidane, Deschamps and Pochettino on shortlist as club weighs next move
Real Madrid weigh up Klopp move as Mourinho waits in the wings
10:35
World football

Real Madrid weigh up Klopp move as Mourinho waits in the wings

Spanish giants yet to make a final decision on their next managerial appointment