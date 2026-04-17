Baku hosts Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup stage with 42 nations competing - VIDEO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup stage has officially got underway in Baku, bringing together athletes from 42 countries at the National Gymnastics Arena, as reported by Idman.Biz.

Gymnasts will compete in qualification rounds across all apparatus - hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon - showcasing a full programme of individual routines at one of the key stops on the international calendar. Representing Azerbaijan, Kamilla Seidzade and Govhar Ibrahimova are set to perform in front of the home crowd.

In addition to individual events, fans will also witness group competitions, including routines with balls, which traditionally highlight synchronisation and team coordination. The Baku stage has become a regular fixture in the World Cup series and serves as an important test ahead of major championships later in the season.

With a strong international field and home representation, the event is expected to draw significant attention over the coming days, as gymnasts compete for medals and ranking points. The competition will run until April 19.