27 May 2026
EN

West Ham keep faith with Nuno after Premier League relegation

Football
News
27 May 2026 16:02
21
West Ham keep faith with Nuno after Premier League relegation

West Ham United have confirmed that head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will remain in charge despite the club’s relegation from the Premier League, İdman.Biz reports.

The Portuguese manager took over at the London club in the summer of 2025 on a three-year contract, but was unable to prevent the “Hammers” from dropping into the EFL Championship after finishing 18th in the table.

In an official club statement, West Ham’s board admitted the outcome of the season had been painful, but stressed that preparations for the new campaign had already begun immediately after the final whistle of the season.

“Relegation is not what any of us wanted, but we now have to look forward,” the statement read. “The board must analyse every aspect of the club so that, when we return to the Premier League — hopefully in August 2027 — West Ham will be stronger both on and off the pitch.”
The club also revealed that talks had been held with Nuno earlier this week and confirmed that both parties remain committed to continuing the project together.

According to the statement, Nuno is “highly motivated” by the challenge of guiding West Ham back to the Premier League at the first attempt — something the board described as the club’s “clear objective” for next season.

The 52-year-old already has a strong record in the Championship. During his spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C., he won the division in 2018 with 99 points, securing promotion in dominant fashion before establishing Wolves in the Premier League.

Despite the disappointment of relegation, West Ham’s hierarchy insisted they had seen “signs of improvement and overall progress” in recent months and believe Nuno is the right man to continue building the team.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Conference League final: Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano one step away from history
13:42
Football

Conference League final: Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano one step away from history

Neither club has ever won a European trophy, nor have they ever faced each other before
Chelsea refuse to discuss Joao Pedro sale amid Barcelona interest
12:57
Football

Chelsea refuse to discuss Joao Pedro sale amid Barcelona interest

Blues reportedly see Brazilian forward as untouchable despite Barcelona’s search for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski
Neftchi reportedly agree deal for former academy defender Rufat Abbasov
12:05
Football

Neftchi reportedly agree deal for former academy defender Rufat Abbasov

Azerbaijan U21 international is expected to return to the Baku club after leaving Shamakhi last year
Scaloni provides update on Messi injury after Inter Miami scare
10:33
Football

Scaloni provides update on Messi injury after Inter Miami scare

Argentina captain forced off during MLS thriller against Philadelphia Union as medical staff continue to assess hamstring issue
Clashes erupt between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano fans ahead of Conference League final
09:45
Football

Clashes erupt between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano fans ahead of Conference League final - VIDEO

Dozens of supporters were detained by police in Leipzig after violent scenes broke out in the city centre on the eve of the UEFA Conference League final.
Azerbaijan’s European quartet begin summer rebuild ahead of continental campaign
26 May 17:59
Football

Azerbaijan’s European quartet begin summer rebuild ahead of continental campaign

Qarabag, Sabah, Neftchi and Turan Tovuz are reshaping their squads for the new season and upcoming European competitions

Most read

29 Champions League teams confirmed as Como complete fairytale qualification
25 May 12:29
World football

29 Champions League teams confirmed as Como complete fairytale qualification

Cesc Fabregas guides Serie A surprise package into Europe’s elite competition for the first time in club history

Spain announce 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup with no Real Madrid players included
25 May 17:26
World football

Spain announce 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup with no Real Madrid players included

Luis de la Fuente selects players from 12 different clubs as Spain prepare for tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente backs potential Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid
26 May 16:31
World football

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente backs potential Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid

The national team coach described the Portuguese manager as a “great coach” amid growing speculation over the Bernabeu job
Salah demands €20m salary amid Fenerbahce transfer talks
25 May 10:20
World football

Salah demands €20m salary amid Fenerbahce transfer talks

Liverpool star reportedly prefers move to Turkey despite lucrative interest from Saudi Arabia