West Ham keep faith with Nuno after Premier League relegation

West Ham United have confirmed that head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will remain in charge despite the club’s relegation from the Premier League, İdman.Biz reports.

The Portuguese manager took over at the London club in the summer of 2025 on a three-year contract, but was unable to prevent the “Hammers” from dropping into the EFL Championship after finishing 18th in the table.

In an official club statement, West Ham’s board admitted the outcome of the season had been painful, but stressed that preparations for the new campaign had already begun immediately after the final whistle of the season.

“Relegation is not what any of us wanted, but we now have to look forward,” the statement read. “The board must analyse every aspect of the club so that, when we return to the Premier League — hopefully in August 2027 — West Ham will be stronger both on and off the pitch.”

The club also revealed that talks had been held with Nuno earlier this week and confirmed that both parties remain committed to continuing the project together.

According to the statement, Nuno is “highly motivated” by the challenge of guiding West Ham back to the Premier League at the first attempt — something the board described as the club’s “clear objective” for next season.

The 52-year-old already has a strong record in the Championship. During his spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C., he won the division in 2018 with 99 points, securing promotion in dominant fashion before establishing Wolves in the Premier League.

Despite the disappointment of relegation, West Ham’s hierarchy insisted they had seen “signs of improvement and overall progress” in recent months and believe Nuno is the right man to continue building the team.

