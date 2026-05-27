27 May 2026
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India return To England After 24 years for Jamaica test

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27 May 2026 18:13
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India return To England After 24 years for Jamaica test

India’s national football team will play on English soil today for the first time in 24 years, as the Blue Tigers face Jamaica in the Unity Cup 2026 semi-final.

İdman.Biz reports that the match will take place at The Valley in London, the home of Charlton Athletic, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30 local time.

The fixture has special historical significance for Indian football. The last time India played in England was in 2002, when the team also met Jamaica in two friendly matches in Watford and Wolverhampton.

This time, India arrive in London under head coach Khalid Jamil. The Blue Tigers are considered underdogs, as India are 136th in the FIFA ranking, while Jamaica are 71st.

The Unity Cup features four national teams - India, Jamaica, Nigeria and Zimbabwe. The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the final on May 30, while the losing teams will contest the third-place play-off on the same day.

For India, the match is more than a friendly. It is a rare chance to return to England, test themselves against a higher-ranked opponent and play in front of a large diaspora audience in London.

Idman.Biz
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