Albanian delegation visits National Gymnastics Arena in Baku during WUF13 - PHOTO

A delegation from Albania led by Himare mayor Vangjel Tavo visited the National Gymnastics Arena during their stay in Baku for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

As reported by İdman.Biz, the guests were introduced to the arena’s infrastructure, as well as the international competitions and sporting events regularly staged at the venue.

Members of the delegation toured various sections of the complex and were shown the facilities available for athletes, officials and event organisers. Discussions also focused on the arena’s role as one of Azerbaijan’s key venues for hosting major international sporting events.

During the visit, the parties exchanged views on the development of sports infrastructure and the importance of modern multi-purpose arenas in urban and sporting development.