14 May 2026
EN

Khankendi Stadium expected to be fully ready by early autumn, says minister

Other
News
14 May 2026 15:46
15
Khankendi Stadium expected to be fully ready by early autumn, says minister

Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, has said that Khankendi Stadium is expected to be fully ready by August or September this year.

Speaking to journalists, Gayibov explained that restoration and preparation work at the stadium had slowed due to the organisation of archery competitions for the upcoming CIS Games.

According to the minister, several pieces of equipment required for the arena still need to be delivered from abroad before the venue can be considered fully operational.

Khankendi Stadium is expected to become one of the key sports venues in the region and has already hosted events linked to Azerbaijan’s growing international sporting calendar. Authorities continue to invest in infrastructure projects as the country prepares for major competitions in the coming years.

The Third CIS Games are set to bring together athletes from across the Commonwealth of Independent States in multiple sports disciplines, with Azerbaijan serving as host nation.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov on “Baku-Khankendi”: Major cycling race has returned to Karabakh
15:56
Other

Farid Gayibov on “Baku-Khankendi”: Major cycling race has returned to Karabakh

Azerbaijan’s sports minister says hosting international competition in the region carries special significance

103 years since the birth of Heydar Aliyev
10 May 00:01
Other

103 years since the birth of Heydar Aliyev

The youth policy established by Heydar Aliyev gave a powerful boost to the development of sport in Azerbaijan
Veteran sports doctor Boris Khetagurov celebrates 50 years in football with book launch in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO
6 May 13:45
Other

Veteran sports doctor Boris Khetagurov celebrates 50 years in football with book launch in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijan Sports Academy hosted a ceremony honoring the physician’s contribution to football
Anar Alakbarov takes to the track at Dubai Autodrome - PHOTO/VIDEO
6 May 13:11
Other

Anar Alakbarov takes to the track at Dubai Autodrome - PHOTO/VIDEO

President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation highlights new opportunities for international motorsport cooperation
Three killed and dozens injured after monster truck crashes into crowd in Colombia
5 May 11:59
Other

Three killed and dozens injured after monster truck crashes into crowd in Colombia

Fatal accident at Popayan show raises safety concerns after vehicle loses control in front of spectators
Azerbaijani athletes claim three medals at Bimba Open 2026 in Munich - PHOTO/VIDEO
4 May 17:58
Other

Azerbaijani athletes claim three medals at Bimba Open 2026 in Munich - PHOTO/VIDEO

Golds for Huseynov and Hajiababayeva highlight growing success in capoeira

Most read

Ronaldo vs Benzema: title-deciding derby in Saudi Arabia
12 May 14:05
World football

Ronaldo vs Benzema: title-deciding derby in Saudi Arabia

Portuguese and French football icons are set to face each other for the ninth time
Theo Hernandez linked to luxury party scandal in Italy
12 May 17:11
World football

Theo Hernandez linked to luxury party scandal in Italy - VIDEO

Reports in Italy claim the former Milan defender’s name has surfaced in a wider probe involving alleged high-end nightlife events for Serie A players
Violence erupts after dramatic Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal derby in Saudi Arabia - VIDEO
13 May 17:34
Football

Violence erupts after dramatic Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal derby in Saudi Arabia - VIDEO

Tensions spilled into the stands after Al-Nassr conceded a stoppage-time equaliser that delayed the club’s long-awaited title celebrations
Real Madrid considering further sanctions against Federico Valverde
12 May 15:29
World football

Real Madrid considering further sanctions against Federico Valverde

The Uruguayan midfielder could reportedly lose the captaincy following his altercation with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni