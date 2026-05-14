Khankendi Stadium expected to be fully ready by early autumn, says minister

Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, has said that Khankendi Stadium is expected to be fully ready by August or September this year.

Speaking to journalists, Gayibov explained that restoration and preparation work at the stadium had slowed due to the organisation of archery competitions for the upcoming CIS Games.

According to the minister, several pieces of equipment required for the arena still need to be delivered from abroad before the venue can be considered fully operational.

Khankendi Stadium is expected to become one of the key sports venues in the region and has already hosted events linked to Azerbaijan’s growing international sporting calendar. Authorities continue to invest in infrastructure projects as the country prepares for major competitions in the coming years.

The Third CIS Games are set to bring together athletes from across the Commonwealth of Independent States in multiple sports disciplines, with Azerbaijan serving as host nation.