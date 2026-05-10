103 years since the birth of Heydar Aliyev

Today marks the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan’s national leader, Heydar Aliyev.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev was born on 10 May 1923 in the city of Nakhchivan of the Azerbaijan Republic. He led independent Azerbaijan from 1993 to 2003.

Even during the Soviet era, while leading the Republic, the national leader made the development of sport and youth policy one of the key directions of state policy. During that period, hundreds of sports facilities, educational institutions and youth centres were established across the country.

In 1993, by the will of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev returned to the political leadership of the country and was elected President of independent Azerbaijan, remaining in office until 2003. At this stage, he also continued policies aimed at strengthening sport and youth development.

In 1994, the Ministry of Youth and Sports was established by decree of Heydar Aliyev. In 1997, by his order, 2 February was declared Azerbaijan Youth Day, becoming the first initiative of its kind among CIS countries.

During Heydar Aliyev’s leadership, the development of sport became one of the priorities of state policy. Construction of Olympic complexes began in the regions, while conditions were created for hosting international sporting events in Azerbaijan.

The national leader’s contribution was also recognised internationally. He received the Association of National Olympic Committees Merit Award as well as the honorary “Golden Chain” distinction from the European Wrestling Federation.

Today, Azerbaijan’s achievements on the international sporting stage and the country’s successful hosting of prestigious competitions are regarded as a continuation of the sports policy defined by Heydar Aliyev.