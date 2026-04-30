Baku Open 2026 launches with record participation at Crystal Hall

The opening ceremony of the Baku Open 2026 International Chess Festival has taken place in the Azerbaijani capital, marking the start of one of the country’s largest chess events.

According to İdman.Biz, the ceremony was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov and other officials.

Mammadov welcomed participants and highlighted the rapid growth of the tournament, noting that Baku Open has been held in its current format since 2023 and continues to expand. "I congratulate all chess lovers on this festival. Players of all age groups are competing here, and we have a record number of participants. I wish you fair play and success," he said.

A promotional video for the Azerbaijan Chess Tour 2026 was also presented during the ceremony, underlining the broader calendar of events taking place across the country.

Gayibov praised Azerbaijan’s rich chess traditions and recent sporting achievements, referencing the reception held earlier for the national wrestling team following their success at the European Championships. He wished all participants success and described the tournament as a celebration of sport.

More than 900 players from 10 countries are taking part in the competition, which features a prize fund of $50,000. Among the standout names are former FIDE world champion Ruslan Ponomariov, rapid world champion Daniil Dubov (competing under FIDE), European Championship medallist Nijat Abasov and U14 European champion Khagan Ahmad.

The Baku Open forms part of the Azerbaijan Chess Tour and continues to strengthen the country’s reputation as a key hub for international chess events.