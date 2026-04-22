22 April 2026
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Azerbaijan and Turkey strengthen sporting ties during official visit - PHOTO

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22 April 2026 11:43
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Azerbaijan and Turkey strengthen sporting ties during official visit

A Turkish delegation is visiting Azerbaijan as part of a specialist exchange programme between the youth and sports ministries of the two countries, Idman.Biz reports.

During the visit, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with members of the delegation to discuss the current state of bilateral cooperation and explore opportunities for further collaboration in both youth policy and sport. The talks reflected the close strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey, particularly in areas of institutional development and athlete support.

The Turkish representatives also shared positive impressions from their first days in the country, having already visited several key facilities, including the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the National Institute of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, the Baku Athletics Centre and the Azerbaijan Sports Academy.

The programme is set to continue in the coming days with further visits to sports infrastructure and профильные institutions, underlining both nations’ commitment to deepening cooperation and sharing expertise across the sector.

Idman.Biz
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