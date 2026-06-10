Pat McAfee could earn more than $60 million per year in new ESPN deal

Sports analyst and popular podcaster Pat McAfee is reportedly in talks with ESPN over a new contract that could more than double his earnings from the network, İdman.Biz reports.

According to The Athletic, McAfee's annual salary under a new agreement could exceed $60 million. The former NFL player currently earns approximately $30 million per year through his partnership with ESPN, including around $17 million for his daily sports talk show and another $13 million for college football coverage and other content produced for the network.

Reports suggest that during preliminary negotiations, McAfee initially sought a deal worth $100 million annually, while ESPN's opening position was closer to $40 million per year. Discussions are ongoing as both sides attempt to reach an agreement.

McAfee has become one of the most influential personalities in American sports media since retiring from professional football. Before launching his successful broadcasting career, he spent eight seasons as a punter for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL, earning approximately $15 million during his playing days.

His rise from NFL specialist to one of the most recognizable voices in sports broadcasting has transformed him into a major media figure, with "The Pat McAfee Show" attracting millions of viewers across television, streaming platforms and social media.

A new contract worth more than $60 million annually would place McAfee among the highest-paid personalities in sports media and further underline ESPN's commitment to retaining one of its biggest stars.