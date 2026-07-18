New "Healthy Neighborhood" sports zones open in three Azerbaijani cities - PHOTO

Three new "Healthy Neighborhood" sports zones have officially opened in Azerbaijan as part of the "Healthy Neighborhood" project implemented under a presidential decree, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the new facilities were inaugurated on July 16 in Zardab and Ujar, while the sports zone in Kurdamir opened on July 17.

Each complex includes mini-football and basketball courts, table tennis and chess areas, as well as outdoor fitness equipment designed to encourage an active lifestyle among local residents.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov attended the opening ceremonies, where he met with children training at the facilities and spoke with local residents.

The "Healthy Neighborhood" project aims to expand access to modern sports infrastructure across Azerbaijan and promote mass participation in physical activity. With the latest openings, a total of 25 such sports zones have now been established in cities and districts throughout the country.