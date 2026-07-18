20 July 2026
EN

New "Healthy Neighborhood" sports zones open in three Azerbaijani cities - PHOTO

Other
News
18 July 2026 11:07
74
New "Healthy Neighborhood" sports zones open in three Azerbaijani cities

Three new "Healthy Neighborhood" sports zones have officially opened in Azerbaijan as part of the "Healthy Neighborhood" project implemented under a presidential decree, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the new facilities were inaugurated on July 16 in Zardab and Ujar, while the sports zone in Kurdamir opened on July 17.

Each complex includes mini-football and basketball courts, table tennis and chess areas, as well as outdoor fitness equipment designed to encourage an active lifestyle among local residents.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov attended the opening ceremonies, where he met with children training at the facilities and spoke with local residents.

The "Healthy Neighborhood" project aims to expand access to modern sports infrastructure across Azerbaijan and promote mass participation in physical activity. With the latest openings, a total of 25 such sports zones have now been established in cities and districts throughout the country.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Sports federations compete in fishing festival in Mingachevir - PHOTO/VIDEO
17 July 15:49
Other

Sports federations compete in fishing festival in Mingachevir - PHOTO/VIDEO

Representatives of 20 national federations took part in the event promoting sport and healthy living
Around 1,200 athletes expected for historic Ironman 70.3 debut in Baku - İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW
4 July 15:24
Other

Around 1,200 athletes expected for historic Ironman 70.3 debut in Baku - İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW

The Azerbaijani capital is preparing to host the region's first-ever Ironman-branded race in just two months
Three new Healthy Neighborhood sports zones open in Azerbaijan
4 July 14:40
Other

Three new Healthy Neighborhood sports zones open in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Naftalan, Samukh and Mingachevir become the latest cities to benefit from the nationwide community sports initiative
Baku hosts UNESCO meetings on strengthening the global fight against doping
2 July 17:16
Other

Baku hosts UNESCO meetings on strengthening the global fight against doping - PHOTO

Sports ministers and international officials gathered in Azerbaijan for two days of discussions on clean sport
UNESCO official praises Baku meeting on strengthening global anti-doping efforts
2 July 15:14
Other

UNESCO official praises Baku meeting on strengthening global anti-doping efforts

Gustavo Merino says protecting clean sport is essential for both fair play and athletes' well-being
Farid Gayibov hails productive UNESCO anti-doping meetings in Baku
2 July 14:49
Other

Farid Gayibov hails productive UNESCO anti-doping meetings in Baku

Azerbaijan's sports minister says the COP10 discussions resulted in important decisions

Most read

Barco's girlfriend blasts Bellingham after World Cup semifinal clash
18 July 13:16
World Cup 2026

Barco's girlfriend blasts Bellingham after World Cup semifinal clash

The social media exchange followed a heated incident between the Argentina and England players during the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal
Slavko Vinčić appointed referee for 2026 World Cup final
17 July 11:13
World Cup 2026

Slavko Vinčić appointed referee for 2026 World Cup final - VIDEO

Experienced Slovenian official to take charge of Spain vs Argentina showdown
World Cup final referee was once detained in major police operation
18 July 18:10
World Cup 2026

World Cup final referee was once detained in major police operation

Slovenian official Slavko Vinčić, who will oversee the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, was briefly detained during a 2020 anti-drug and anti-prostitution raid before being cleared of any wrongdoing
Lamine Yamal skips Spain training before World Cup final - VIDEO
17 July 11:49
World Cup 2026

Lamine Yamal skips Spain training before World Cup final - VIDEO

Barcelona winger remains a doubt after limping off in the semi-final against France