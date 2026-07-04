4 July 2026
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Three new Healthy Neighborhood sports zones open in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

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4 July 2026 14:40
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Three new Healthy Neighborhood sports zones open in Azerbaijan

Three new sports zones have officially opened in Naftalan, Samukh and Mingachevir as part of Azerbaijan's "Healthy Neighborhood" project, implemented under a presidential decree.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports announced that the opening ceremonies were attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, local executive authorities, community representatives, residents and young athletes.

Each "Healthy Neighborhood" features mini-football and basketball courts, table tennis facilities, chess areas and outdoor fitness equipment, providing residents with modern spaces for sport and recreation. During the ceremonies, Gayibov met with children training at the new facilities and spoke with local residents about the importance of promoting an active lifestyle.

The initiative aims to improve access to sports infrastructure across the country while encouraging greater community participation in physical activity. It is part of Azerbaijan's broader strategy to expand grassroots sports and create more opportunities for young people to engage in healthy recreation.

To date, 21 "Healthy Neighborhood" projects have been completed in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan, with the program continuing to expand into new communities.

Idman.Biz
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