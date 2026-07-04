4 July 2026
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Around 1,200 athletes expected for historic Ironman 70.3 debut in Baku - İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW

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4 July 2026 15:24
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Around 1,200 athletes expected for historic Ironman 70.3 debut in Baku - İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW

With just two months remaining until the inaugural Ironman 70.3 Baku, anticipation is growing for one of the biggest triathlon events ever staged in Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, registration is already open for the race, which is scheduled for September 5. Organizers expect participation to be comparable to other Ironman 70.3 events around the world, where an average of around 1,200 athletes compete. The final number of entrants will become clearer closer to race day.

Ironman 70.3 Baku will be the first event under the famous Ironman brand to be held not only in the Caucasus but across the entire post-Soviet region. The race will cover the classic 70.3-mile (113 km) distance, consisting of a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km cycling course and a 21.1 km half marathon.

The swimming leg will take place in Baku Bay, offering calm water conditions, while the cycling route will pass through both the city and its outskirts, combining fast sections with moderate climbs. The running course will follow the city's picturesque seaside boulevard, featuring minimal elevation and providing athletes with the opportunity to record fast times.

In addition to the main race, organizers will stage several side events, including the Ironkids competition, the Ironman Expo and a wide range of entertainment activities designed to showcase Baku's cultural and tourism potential to visiting athletes and fans.

Participation is open to competitors who are at least 18 years old on race day. Beyond the sporting spectacle, the event is expected to play a major role in raising the profile of triathlon in Azerbaijan and throughout the Caucasus by bringing world-class organizational standards and international competition to the region.

According to Ironman officials, adding Baku to the global calendar reflects the series' strategy of expanding into new markets. The city's successful experience in hosting major international events such as Formula 1 and UFC, along with its modern infrastructure and favorable September climate, made it an attractive destination for the brand's latest expansion.

Idman.Biz
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