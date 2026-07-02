2 July 2026
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Baku hosts UNESCO meetings on strengthening the global fight against doping - PHOTO

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2 July 2026 17:16
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Baku hosts UNESCO meetings on strengthening the global fight against doping

Baku hosted the third official meeting of the Approval Committee of the Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport under UNESCO's International Convention against Doping in Sport on July 1-2, İdman.Biz reports.

Sports ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials responsible for sport from several countries traveled to Azerbaijan to take part in the high-level meetings dedicated to strengthening international cooperation in the fight against doping.

The opening day featured addresses by UNESCO Executive Secretary of the Convention and Director for Social Policies and Inclusion Gustavo Merino, Chair of the Approval Committee Luc Mckinney, and President of the COP10 Bureau and Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov.

As part of the program, Gayibov also chaired an online meeting with representatives of Regional Group II (Central and Eastern Europe), which he represents within the COP10 Bureau. Participants discussed the Bureau's ongoing activities, proposals to be presented during the session and key priorities for future work.

Among those attending the meetings were Approval Committee members Carlos Peralta Gallego of Spain, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov, Guyana's Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles S. Ramson (online), Gambia's Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Y. Badjie, as well as Pierre Faye, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Senegal to UNESCO and Chair of the Open-Ended Working Group for 2026-2027, who joined remotely.

On the second day, the second official meeting of the Bureau of the 10th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP10) continued under the chairmanship of Farid Gayibov.

Representatives of the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the Council of Europe's Ad Hoc European Committee for WADA, observer states and other COP10 Bureau vice-presidents also participated in the discussions online.

The meeting concluded with a report presented by COP10 Bureau Rapporteur and Turkish Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Safa Koçoğlu Gürsoy, before Farid Gayibov officially closed the session in his capacity as President of the COP10 Bureau.

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