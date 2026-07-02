Russian sports minister praises growing cooperation with Azerbaijan

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov has praised the steady development of sports cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, stressing that bilateral relations in the field continue to grow stronger, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to journalists in Baku, Degtyaryov highlighted the high standard of international sporting events hosted by Azerbaijan and noted that Russian delegations regularly take part in them.

The minister also commended Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov for his role as President of the Conference of Parties to UNESCO's International Convention against Doping in Sport.

"Important issues are currently on the Bureau's agenda, including the development of the pharmacopoeia, the approval of a roadmap and the strengthening of the global anti-doping ecosystem. Particular attention is now being paid to smaller countries, which was not previously a priority. The goal is to ensure that anti-doping systems become accessible to all nations, including small and developing states, with UNESCO providing the necessary support," Degtyaryov said.

He added that projects submitted by countries with the greatest need for assistance receive priority during the funding process.

"We reviewed proposals from Africa, Oceania and South America. Even the United Kingdom submitted an application, but it was not approved because the priority is to support countries where anti-doping systems are still being established. Projects from Kiribati and the Small Island Developing States have already been approved, while proposals from Kenya and Uzbekistan will be discussed at the next meeting in India," he noted.

Degtyaryov also praised Azerbaijan's achievements in sport, emphasizing Russia's continued support for the country in international competitions, conferences, forums and voting within sports organizations.

"The level of sports development in Azerbaijan is very high. Our partnership continues to grow stronger. Baku has left a very positive impression on me with its architecture, cleanliness and hospitable people," the Russian Sports Minister said.