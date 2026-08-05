Mbappe spotted carrying girlfriend's dresses during holiday - PHOTO

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has attracted attention during his summer break after being photographed carrying several dresses belonging to his rumoured girlfriend. As reported by İdman.Biz, the France captain was seen with Spanish actress and model Ester Expósito.

The pair had previously been spotted together in Barcelona, where they reportedly enjoyed a private tour of the city's iconic Sagrada Família basilica.

Mbappé is said to be spending the final days of his vacation in Barcelona before returning to Madrid to begin preparations for the new season with Real Madrid.

Neither Mbappé nor Expósito has officially confirmed their relationship. However, the two have been seen together on several occasions in recent months.