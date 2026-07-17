20 July 2026
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Sports federations compete in fishing festival in Mingachevir - PHOTO/VIDEO

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17 July 2026 15:49
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Sports federations compete in fishing festival in Mingachevir - PHOTO/VIDEO

A fishing festival bringing together representatives of Azerbaijan's national sports federations has been held at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, with participants from 20 sports federations testing their fishing skills.

Competitors aimed to catch the greatest number of fish, with additional points awarded for larger catches during the allotted competition time.

In the men's competition, Azer Maharramov of the Azerbaijan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation claimed first place. Vusal Gurbanov of the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation finished second, while Javad Javadov, representing the Ministry of Youth and Sports, completed the podium.

In the women's event, Shafag Karimova of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation secured victory. Adiba Aliyeva of Azeridmanservis finished second, while Samira Agayeva of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation placed third.

The winners received commemorative prizes presented by the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

Organizers noted that the festival attracted significant interest and helped strengthen communication and friendship among representatives of Azerbaijan's sporting community. Similar events promoting sport, an active lifestyle and cooperation between federations are expected to continue in the future.

Idman.Biz
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