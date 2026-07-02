2 July 2026
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UNESCO official praises Baku meeting on strengthening global anti-doping efforts

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2 July 2026 15:14
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UNESCO official praises Baku meeting on strengthening global anti-doping efforts

UNESCO Director for Social Policies and Inclusion Gustavo Merino has expressed his satisfaction with participating in the statutory meetings held in Baku under the framework of UNESCO's International Convention against Doping in Sport, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking about the third official meeting of the Approval Committee of the Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport, Merino said the convention's primary objective is to prevent doping and other negative practices that threaten the integrity of sport.

"These issues not only undermine the integrity of sport and the principles of fair play, but also have a negative impact on the health and well-being of athletes. This problem is becoming increasingly common among amateur athletes as well," Merino said.

The UNESCO official thanked Azerbaijan for hosting the forum and noted that participants had held productive discussions on a range of important topics.

"During the forum, we discussed key issues related to promoting integrity in sport, implementing the Convention and further strengthening clean sport around the world," he added.

The meetings in Baku brought together sports officials, anti-doping experts and government representatives from numerous countries as part of the 10th session of the Conference of Parties to UNESCO's International Convention against Doping in Sport, aimed at enhancing international cooperation in the fight against doping.

Shahriyar Samadov
Idman.Biz
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