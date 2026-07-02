Farid Gayibov: International sporting events boost both sport and tourism in Azerbaijan

International sporting events make a significant contribution to both the development of sport and the tourism industry in Azerbaijan, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has said, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to journalists, Gayibov noted that Azerbaijan has successfully hosted Formula 1 races for many years and continues to attract thousands of international visitors through major sporting events.

"Last year alone, around 12,000 foreign fans came to Azerbaijan to attend Formula 1. These figures are based on online ticket sales," the minister said.

Gayibov also highlighted the growing popularity of UFC events in Baku. He recalled that Azerbaijan became the first country in the region to host a UFC tournament last year, while the second event took place just a few days ago.

"I think it was a very exciting event for both local and international fans. Nearly 3,000 spectators traveled from abroad to attend the tournament. This is extremely important for promoting both sport and tourism," he said.

The minister confirmed that UFC events will continue to be held in Baku over the next two years, emphasizing that the Azerbaijani capital has built extensive experience in staging world-class sporting competitions.

"Baku is a global sports capital, and this status is the result of many years of hard work and experience," Gayibov added.

UFC Fight Night Baku was held on June 27. Azerbaijan's Tahir Abdullayev defeated Brazil's Jefferson Nascimento, Farman Hasanov earned a victory over American Eric Nolan, while Nazim Sadykhov lost to Brazil's Mateus Camilo. In the main event, Rafael Fiziev defeated Mexico's Manuel Torres.