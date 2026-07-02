2 July 2026
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International Sports Journalists Day celebrated worldwide on July 2

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2 July 2026 11:08
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International Sports Journalists Day celebrated worldwide on July 2

July 2 marks International Sports Journalists Day, an annual celebration observed since 1995 at the initiative of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

The date commemorates the founding of AIPS, which was established on July 2, 1924, during the International Congress of Sports Press representatives in Paris. Since then, the organization has served as a bridge between the global sports media, athletes and sponsors, while also organizing seminars and educational programs for young journalists.

Sports journalism continues to play a vital role in modern society by bringing fans closer to the world's biggest sporting events and highlighting stories that inspire millions. Beyond reporting results, sports journalists contribute to promoting fair play, healthy lifestyles, mutual understanding and international friendship through sport.

Today, AIPS brings together members from 130 countries. Azerbaijan is represented by the Azerbaijan Sports Journalists Association, which has been one of the organization's active members for many years. In 2014, the country hosted the 77th AIPS Congress dedicated to the association's 90th anniversary.

As a media outlet covering the latest sporting events in Azerbaijan and around the world, İdman.Biz congratulates all colleagues on International Sports Journalists Day and wishes them continued professional success.

As the saying goes: Victories are achieved on the field, but history is written with a pen.

Idman.Biz
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