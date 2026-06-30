30 June 2026
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Azerbaijan's sumo team wins four medals at European Championships - PHOTO

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30 June 2026 17:16
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Azerbaijan's sumo team wins four medals at European Championships

Azerbaijan's national sumo team delivered a strong performance at the European Sumo Championships held in Stirling, Scotland, İdman.Biz reports.

Representing both the Azerbaijan Association of Japanese Martial Arts and Culture and the national team, Azerbaijani athletes returned home with four medals.

Javid Yusifov became European champion in the men's 115 kg category, earning Azerbaijan's only gold medal of the tournament.

Emrah Shafiyev collected two bronze medals, finishing third in the men's 85 kg division and again in the open-weight category.

Azerbaijan also celebrated success in the team event, where the national squad secured the bronze medal to complete an impressive campaign.

The European Championships served as an important test ahead of the 2026 World Sumo Championships, which will be hosted in Baku for the first time in history on October 17-18. Hosting the global event marks another major milestone for the development of sumo in Azerbaijan.

Idman.Biz
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