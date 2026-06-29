Iran's disallowed goal brings joy to visually impaired child despite VAR decision - VIDEO

A heartwarming moment involving Iran's national team has gone viral on social media during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, a father brought his visually impaired son to the stadium and used a miniature football pitch to help him follow the action on the field. When Iran found the net, the father recreated the attacking move and celebrated the goal with his son, allowing him to feel the excitement of the moment.

However, following a VAR review, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Despite the disappointment for Iranian fans, the emotional interaction between the father and his son became one of the tournament's most touching moments, highlighting how football can unite people and create unforgettable memories beyond the result on the pitch.