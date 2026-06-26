Neftchi extend Yuri Vernydub's contract until 2028 - PHOTO

Neftchi have announced a contract extension for head coach Yuri Vernydub, keeping the Ukrainian manager at the club until the summer of 2028.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the new agreement was signed in the presence of Neftchi Supervisory Board Chairman Hafiz Zeynalov and Chief Executive Officer Cenk Sümer.

Zeynalov said the club's leadership has full confidence in Vernydub and believes Neftchi can achieve success in the Azerbaijan Premier League, the domestic cup and the UEFA Conference League.

"We believe in Yuri Vernydub's professionalism, his expertise and the team he is building. We will continue to support him on this journey," Zeynalov said.

CEO Cenk Sümer described the extension as more than just a new contract.

"This is not simply a contract renewal. It reflects our shared belief and our hopes for the future. I sincerely thank the Supervisory Board for their trust and unwavering support. I am also grateful to Yuri Vernydub for his dedication and hard work. I am confident we will achieve even greater success together," Sümer said.

Vernydub took charge of Neftchi ahead of the 2026-27 season and will now continue leading the Baku club as it prepares for domestic competitions and the UEFA Conference League campaign.