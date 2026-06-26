27 June 2026
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Mert Müldür: We are disappointed despite beating the United States – İDMAN.BİZ from USA

World Cup 2026
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26 June 2026 14:53
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Mert Müldür: We are disappointed despite beating the United States – İDMAN.BİZ from USA

Türkiye defender Mert Müldür admitted the team's victory over the United States could not erase the disappointment of an early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to İdman.Biz's correspondent after Türkiye's 3-2 win over the United States, Müldür reflected on his team's campaign.

"Even though we won our last match, we are disappointed," he said.

Asked which team he considers the favorite to win the World Cup, the defender gave a blunt response.

"To be honest, I don't care which national team wins the World Cup."

Müldür added that Türkiye's young squad gained valuable experience from the tournament and believes the future is bright.

"Our team is very young, so this World Cup was an important experience for all of us. You will see a better Türkiye national team in the tournaments ahead," he said.

Despite defeating the United States in their final Group D match, Türkiye finished bottom of the group after losing their opening two games and were eliminated from the tournament.

Leyla Eminova
Idman.Biz
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