27 June 2026
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Gianni Infantino sparks social media buzz after appearing at two World Cup matches

World Cup 2026
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26 June 2026 14:14
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Gianni Infantino sparks social media buzz after appearing at two World Cup matches

FIFA president Gianni Infantino became the subject of widespread discussion on social media after appearing to attend two 2026 FIFA World Cup matches taking place at the same time.

As reported by İdman.Biz, fans noticed that television broadcasts showed Infantino in the stands during both the Curaçao vs Côte d'Ivoire match and the Ecuador vs Germany clash, which were played simultaneously in Group E.

The unusual images quickly went viral, with many supporters joking that the FIFA president had been "cloned." Screenshots appeared to place him at Côte d'Ivoire's 2-0 victory over Curaçao as well as Ecuador's 2-1 win against Germany.

FIFA has not yet commented on the footage. On social media, users have suggested several possible explanations, including a broadcast delay, pre-recorded shots, a production error, or even AI-generated images.

Both matches proved decisive in Group E. Côte d'Ivoire secured a place in the knockout stage with a 2-0 win over Curaçao, while Ecuador stunned Germany 2-1 to advance to the Round of 32.

Idman.Biz
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