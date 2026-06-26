Chris Brady: We want to reach the final and become world champions – İDMAN.BİZ from USA

United States goalkeeper Chris Brady has outlined his team's ambitions after the conclusion of the Group D stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to İdman.Biz's correspondent after the match against Türkiye, the 22-year-old reflected on his previous experience against the Turkish national team.

"My first appearance for the senior national team came just before the World Cup against Türkiye. I remember they were much more effective in and around the penalty area in that match," Brady said.

The goalkeeper also shared his thoughts on why Türkiye struggled in their opening two group matches.

"In my opinion, Paraguay and Australia defended very deep and played an extremely defensive style of football. That approach worked well against Türkiye. I think that was the biggest difference," he explained.

Brady also made it clear that the United States have set the highest possible target for the tournament.

"We want to reach the final and become world champions. It doesn't matter who our opponent is. We'll step onto the pitch and do everything we can to beat them."

Despite losing 3-2 to Türkiye in their final group match, the United States finished top of Group D and advanced to the Round of 32.