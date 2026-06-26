Chris Brady: We want to reach the final and become world champions – İDMAN.BİZ from USA

United States goalkeeper Chris Brady has outlined his team's ambitions after the conclusion of the Group D stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking to İdman.Biz's correspondent after the match against Türkiye, the 22-year-old reflected on his previous experience against the Turkish national team.
"My first appearance for the senior national team came just before the World Cup against Türkiye. I remember they were much more effective in and around the penalty area in that match," Brady said.
The goalkeeper also shared his thoughts on why Türkiye struggled in their opening two group matches.
"In my opinion, Paraguay and Australia defended very deep and played an extremely defensive style of football. That approach worked well against Türkiye. I think that was the biggest difference," he explained.
Brady also made it clear that the United States have set the highest possible target for the tournament.
"We want to reach the final and become world champions. It doesn't matter who our opponent is. We'll step onto the pitch and do everything we can to beat them."
Despite losing 3-2 to Türkiye in their final group match, the United States finished top of Group D and advanced to the Round of 32.
View this post on Instagram
Neftchi extend Yuri Vernydub's contract until 2028 - PHOTO
The Azerbaijani club has reaffirmed its confidence in the Ukrainian head coach ahead of the new season
Maximilian Arfsten: We can achieve any goal we set – İDMAN.BİZ from USA
The United States midfielder remains confident despite his team's defeat to Türkiye
World Cup 2026: Japan's challenge for Brazil, Morocco's test for the Netherlands – İDMAN.BİZ PREVIEW
Three more Round of 32 fixtures at the FIFA World Cup 2026 have now been confirmed
Mert Müldür: We are disappointed despite beating the United States – İDMAN.BİZ from USA
The Türkiye defender believes the young squad will return stronger after gaining valuable World Cup experience
Gianni Infantino sparks social media buzz after appearing at two World Cup matches
Fans questioned how the FIFA president was seen at two simultaneous Group E games
Real Madrid lead World Cup club scoring chart after two rounds
Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham help Los Blancos top Opta ranking
Julian Alvarez sparks fresh Barcelona rumours after reported home purchase
Atletico Madrid remain adamant the Argentina striker is not for sale despite renewed speculation
Jurgen Klopp walks away from interview over Bastian Schweinsteiger controversy - VIDEO
Former Liverpool manager declined to comment on debate surrounding ex-Germany captain's remarks during the World Cup