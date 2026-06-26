Orkun Kökçü: We couldn't let our people down – İDMAN.BİZ from USA - VIDEO

Türkiye midfielder Orkun Kökçü said the team's greatest motivation against the United States was to avoid disappointing their supporters.

Speaking to İdman.Biz's correspondent at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Kökçü reflected on Türkiye's final Group D match after the 3-2 victory over the United States.

"The most important thing for us was not to let our people down. That was our biggest motivation," Kökçü said.

The Benfica midfielder also revealed the team's mindset before kickoff.

"I knew we couldn't lose this match because we had to repay the people who supported us so passionately," he added.

Despite defeating the United States, Türkiye finished bottom of Group D after losing their first two matches and were eliminated from the tournament. The United States, meanwhile, advanced to the Round of 32 as group winners.