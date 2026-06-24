Real Madrid lead World Cup club scoring chart after two rounds

Real Madrid players have scored more goals than representatives of any other club after the completion of the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage.

As reported by İdman.Biz, football statistics provider Opta compiled a ranking of clubs based on the goals scored by their players at the tournament.

Real Madrid sit at the top of the list with seven goals. The Spanish giants have been led by French star Kylian Mbappe, who has netted four times for France, while Brazil's Vinicius Junior has contributed two goals and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has added one.

The ranking highlights the impact Real Madrid's international stars have had on the tournament so far, with all three players playing key roles for their respective national teams.

Premier League side Crystal Palace occupy second place with six goals scored by their players across the competition.

Third position is shared by Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami and Liverpool, whose representatives have collectively scored five goals each during the opening two rounds of matches.

With the group stage entering its decisive phase, the standings could change significantly as more players look to boost both their national teams' chances and their clubs' representation in the scoring charts.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already produced a number of standout individual performances, with several of football's biggest stars making their mark during the opening weeks of the tournament.