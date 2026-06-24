Real Madrid to issue Vinicius ultimatum after World Cup - report

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly unhappy with Vinicius Junior's position in ongoing contract extension negotiations, according to Diario Sport.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Brazilian forward has postponed discussions over a new deal on several occasions, increasing uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The report claims that Vinicius is seeking financial terms comparable to those received by French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid as one of the club's highest-paid players.

Perez is said to be losing patience with the situation and could present the 25-year-old with an ultimatum following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. If the player does not provide a clear answer regarding his future in the near future, the club may begin planning for life without him.

Vinicius joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018 and has since developed into one of the team's most influential players. During his time in Madrid, he has won multiple major trophies, including La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, while becoming one of the faces of the club's current generation.

His current contract runs until June 2027, giving Real Madrid some room to negotiate. However, club officials reportedly want clarity as soon as possible to avoid uncertainty surrounding one of their biggest stars.

The situation is expected to remain one of the major talking points in European football throughout the summer, particularly with elite clubs around the world monitoring the future of one of the game's most valuable players.