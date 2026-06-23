23 June 2026
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Vidadi Rzayev names Japan among biggest surprises of World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026
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23 June 2026 15:11
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Vidadi Rzayev names Japan among biggest surprises of World Cup 2026

Former Azerbaijan national team footballer Vidadi Rzayev has shared his impressions of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting Japan as one of the tournament's most impressive teams so far.

Speaking to İdman.Biz, the veteran admitted that time-zone differences have made it difficult to watch every match live.

"I mostly watch match highlights because many games are played late at night or early in the morning. It is not always easy to follow them live, although I have watched quite a few matches in real time as well," Rzayev said.

The former midfielder noted that Japan's performances have positively surprised him during the tournament.

"I can also include Iran on that list. Despite having many experienced players, they are physically and tactically very well prepared. Norway have also made a strong impression at this World Cup, and as you know, they have already secured qualification for the next stage," he added.

Rzayev also shared his views on the leading contenders for the world title.

"In my opinion, the main battle for the trophy will be between Argentina, Spain, France, Germany and the host nation, the United States. I do not see Brazil among the favourites. Portugal's chances of becoming champions are also very low," the former Azerbaijan international stated.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already produced several surprises, with Asian teams delivering strong performances and traditional powerhouses facing increasing competition. Japan, in particular, have continued the progress they showed at recent major tournaments, while Norway's return to the knockout stage has been one of the stories of the competition.

Rzayev enjoyed a long career with both the Azerbaijan national team and Neftchi. Most recently, he worked as an assistant coach of the senior team at Kapaz.

Shahriyar Samadov
Idman.Biz
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