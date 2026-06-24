Portugal cruise, England stumble as Colombia seal knockout berth - VIDEO

The 13th matchday of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage came to an end with four more games, producing two narrow victories, a goalless draw and a dominant performance from Portugal, İdman.Biz reports.

The standout result of the day came in Group K, where Portugal thrashed Uzbekistan 5-0 to bounce back from their opening draw against DR Congo. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and became the first player in history to find the net at six different FIFA World Cups. Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also got on the scoresheet, while another goal came via an own goal. Portugal now have four points from two matches.

In Group L, England failed to build on their opening victory over Croatia, being held to a 0-0 draw by Ghana. Thomas Tuchel's side controlled large portions of the match but could not find a breakthrough. Their best chance came late on when Nico O'Reilly struck the crossbar before Harry Kane was unable to convert the rebound. England and Ghana both move to four points and remain in strong positions ahead of the final round of group fixtures.

Croatia revived their qualification hopes with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Panama in the same group. Ante Budimir scored the decisive goal, while Luka Modric made his 200th appearance for the national team. The victory keeps Croatia firmly in the race for the knockout stage, whereas Panama were eliminated after suffering a second consecutive defeat.

Colombia became the first team from Group K to secure qualification for the Round of 32. The South Americans defeated DR Congo 1-0 thanks to Daniel Munoz's 76th-minute winner and now have a perfect six points from two matches. DR Congo remain on one point and will face Uzbekistan in a decisive final group-stage encounter.